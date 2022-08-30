Watch Now
SHAES Dive Team recovers 142 pairs of glasses, 11 Apple Watches from bottom of lake

South Haven Area Emergency Services
Posted at 11:43 AM, Aug 30, 2022
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team recovered quite the haul of sunken treasure during a recent training drill.

SHAES says the dive team was invited to dive at Lake Arvesta for a training opportunity utilizing motor skills to search in a zero-visibility environment.

During the drill, divers recovered 142 pairs of sunglasses/prescription glasses, 11 Apple Watches, two Fitbits, three wrenches, five pairs of goggles and a wallet with an Indiana driver’s license and two credit cards.

In a Facebook post, SHAES said “the results were amazing.

According to SHAES, the items were turned over to Lake Arvesta officials and will be matched to the list they have of reported lost items. Individuals will be contacted and their lost items will be returned.

