GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters responded to an RV that caught fire in Geneva Township Thursday evening.

We’re told the fire happened near 16th Avenue and County Road 61 before 8:15 p.m.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the RV was fully engulfed in flames and was destroyed as a result.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

No one was hurt in the incident.

SHAES credits the fire departments from Bangor and Columbia for their assistance.

