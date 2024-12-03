Residents displaced by Geneva Township apartment fire

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Residents were displaced by a Geneva Township apartment fire Monday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at Picture Lake Apartments shortly after 6 p.m., according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

We’re told everyone who was inside the two-story building made it out.

SHAES says the fire is believed to have started in an unoccupied unit before it spread to the attic.

Firefighters contended with deep snow as they worked to put out the fire, which required water to be shuttled from a pond near Gingerman Raceway.

The American Red Cross was summoned to help residents impacted by the fire, officials say.

SHAES credits fire departments from Bangor, Columbia, Covert, Hartford and Watervliet for their assistance.

