Police: 11-year-old admitted to sharing pot brownies at Bangor Middle School

BANGOR, Mich. — Police say that an 11-year-old has admitted to bringing pot brownies to school and sharing with classmates, prompting one to be taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Chief Justin Weber of the Bangor Police Department tells FOX 17 the incident happened at the district middle school on Tuesday, March 5.

Police were called to campus at about 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a student who may have "brownies containing THC".

According to investigators, they were able to track down an 11-year-old student who admitted to bringing the brownies in question from home.

The student also allegedly admitted to passing out brownies to other students.

One of the kids who apparently ate some of the brownies had to be taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The student who is accused of bringing the brownies in has been referred to the county juvenile court for minor in possession. They were later released to their parents.

According to Chief Weber, they are investigating where the brownies came from, and how the 11-year-old then came into possession of them.

"This has been an isolated incident," Chief Weber said in a statement to FOX 17 Thursday.

"However, with recreational marijuana in Michigan, guardians and school administrators need to remain vigilant to ensure minors do not possess marijauna."

