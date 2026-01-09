Person found dead inside burning home near Paw Paw

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person was found dead inside a burning home just outside Paw Paw on Thursday night.

Crews were called to a structure fire on 64th Avenue near 38th Street in Paw Paw Township around 7:30 p.m. on January 8. Firefighters were able to beat back the flames, but found a person inside the home, said the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

The victim died before first responders spotted them and is believed to have been the only resident of the home, per the sheriff's office.

The person's name was not released as investigators continued to work to positively identify them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation between the Paw Paw Fire Department, Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube