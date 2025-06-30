Person found dead after Covert Twp. house fire

COVERT TWP., Mich. — The Covert Twp. Police Department says a man was found dead following a house fire.

Crews got the call to 36th Ave. just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night. A witness told firefighters the owner was still in the house. While crews were fighting the fire, they found the 69-year-old man already dead.

The police department and Michigan State Police are investigating what caused the house fire. An autopsy will also be completed.

The name of the victim is not being released until they notify his next of kin.

