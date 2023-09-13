Paw Paw man arrested, charged for allegedly possessing child porn

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Paw Paw man is in custody for allegedly possessing child porn.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 41-year-old Bryan James Koviak was arrested after an undercover investigation led them to digital evidence at his home.

We’re told Koviak was charged Monday with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and for using a computer to commit a crime.

Koviak faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars if found guilty.

Parents are reminded to educate their children of safe internet usage. Resources are available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

If you suspect someone may be sexually exploiting a child, submit a tip online.

