Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Paw Paw man arrested, charged for allegedly possessing child porn

MSP 03262023
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
File photo
MSP 03262023
Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 09:18:34-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Paw Paw man is in custody for allegedly possessing child porn.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 41-year-old Bryan James Koviak was arrested after an undercover investigation led them to digital evidence at his home.

We’re told Koviak was charged Monday with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and for using a computer to commit a crime.

Koviak faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars if found guilty.

Parents are reminded to educate their children of safe internet usage. Resources are available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

If you suspect someone may be sexually exploiting a child, submit a tip online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book