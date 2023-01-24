Paw Paw brewery burns in early morning blaze

PAW PAW, Mich. — A local brewery is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

According to the Paw Paw Fire Chief, crews were first called to Lucky Girl Brewing Company late on Monday, around 11:30 p.m. They found what they call a "working fire."

In a half hour, the fire was put down. Crews checked the building and cleared the scene.

Then, just before 4:00 a.m. the next morning, more calls came in.

Crews rushed back to the brewery to find a fully engulfed structure fire, with flames showing through the roof.

The Fire Chief says it took crews nearly three hours to control the fire.

Lucky Girl Brewing Company's building was a total loss, the Chief said.

The scene was cleared around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is still under investigation.

