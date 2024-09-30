Palisades owner eligible for $1.52B loan to attempt first-ever restart

COVERT, Mich. — In a first-of-its-kind effort, the US will try to restart Palisades nuclear power plant.

Holtect, owner of the Covert facility, is eligible for a $1.52 Billion loan to help make that happen.

The US Departments of Energy and Agriculture announced the Biden-Harris-backed effort Monday.

The hope is to generate carbon pollution-free energy, as well as save and expand a union workforce in Michigan.

The plant shut down in May of 2022 after 50 years of generating power.

If all goes as planned, the plant will be brought back online and upgraded to produce clean baseload power until at least 2051.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued new guidance to ensure the restart is performed safely and to high standards.

It is expected to create or retain up to 600 jobs in Michigan.

The Palisades plant is on schedule to start generating power in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Some people living near the plant have voiced concerns about the speed and safety surrounding the re-opening of Palisades.

There's another public hearing scheduled over the plant restart tomorrow.

It's virtual and starts at 6 p.m. - You can register for it here.

