OWI Arrest: Woman drives through Van Buren Co home

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No injuries were reported, but one family in Lawrence Township is now left to repair damage from a drunk driver who missed the curve.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, a woman was coming around the bend where 63rd and 64th Aves meet with 51st St, and left the roadway, hitting a nearby home.

You can see the damage deputies found when they got there.

During their investigation, they discovered the driver had been drinking and arrested 21-year-old Paw Paw woman for operating while intoxicated.

