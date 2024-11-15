OWI Arrest: Woman drives through Van Buren Co home

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No injuries were reported, but one family in Lawrence Township is now left to repair damage from a drunk driver who missed the curve.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, a woman was coming around the bend where 63rd and 64th Aves meet with 51st St, and left the roadway, hitting a nearby home.

You can see the damage deputies found when they got there.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

During their investigation, they discovered the driver had been drinking and arrested 21-year-old Paw Paw woman for operating while intoxicated.

