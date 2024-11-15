OWI Arrest: Woman drives through Van Buren Co home

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No injuries were reported, but one family in Lawrence Township is now left to repair damage from a drunk driver who missed the curve.
According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, a woman was coming around the bend where 63rd and 64th Aves meet with 51st St, and left the roadway, hitting a nearby home.
You can see the damage deputies found when they got there.
During their investigation, they discovered the driver had been drinking and arrested 21-year-old Paw Paw woman for operating while intoxicated.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube