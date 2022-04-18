Watch
One injured after car crashes, catches fire, in South Haven woods

South Haven Area Emergency Services<br/>
Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 17, 2022
SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After a single vehicle crash that happened this afternoon on 76th Street near 23rd Avenue, one passenger was harmed and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the responders from South Haven Area Emergency Services, the vehicle was traveling north on 76th street when it swerved off the road, struck a tree, and then burst into flames.

The driver was able to assist in the removal of the injured passenger from the burning vehicle, say responders.

South Haven Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

