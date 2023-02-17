Officials revoke South Haven woman's registered nursing license

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — State officials have revoked the registered nursing license of a South Haven woman for violating the public health code.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday that the registered nursing license of Judith Sobol has been revoked.

According to Nessel, Sobol appeared for her overnight shift to provide care to a 3-year-old ventilator-dependent girl while being under the influence of methamphetamines on June 20, 2022.

Early that morning, the child’s parents discovered Sobol incoherent and the child unresponsive. Nessel says the child’s trachea tube had been disconnected.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Nessel says Sobol later admitted to police that she had injected methamphetamines on the day she came to work. The Berrien County prosecutor charged Sobol with second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamines.

In November 2022, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) transferred the case to the attorney general.

Nessel’s office issued an administrative complaint alleging Sobol’s conduct “violated the Public Health Code, and more specifically constituted a violation of general duty, incompetence, lack of good moral character, and personal disqualifications consisting of substance use disorder and a physical or mental condition adversely affecting her ability to practice in a safe and competent manner.”

According to Nessel, Sobol did not respond to the complaint and was deemed at fault, resulting in the Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee to issue an order revoking her license and imposing a $150,000 fine against her.

"Sobol’s actions are an egregious violation of the public trust, and pose an imminent threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare,” said Nessel. “I appreciate LARA and the Michigan Board of Nursing’s swift and decisive action on this matter.”

A trial for Sobol is scheduled to begin on February 21, 2023.

