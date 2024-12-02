Octogenarian admits to drug trafficking in Paw Paw

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 80-year-old man is at the center of a methamphetamine bust— as Van Buren County Deputies say was caught with a small amount of the drug, paraphernalia, and weapons were found during a search of his home.

They served a warrant at the man's home on Wednesday, November 27 around 10:30 a.m., deputies recovering smoking equipment and scales in the garage.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

While being interviewed, the man admitted to having a larger quantity— 1.6lbs— of meth in his basement.

Deputies recovered the drugs and several guns during their search of the home.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

The suspect then also admitted to trafficking narcotics.

Charges are pending a decision by the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube