New South Haven lighthouse camera offers stunning views in real-time

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — You can now enjoy stunning views of South Haven’s lighthouse, pier and beaches any time, thanks to a new live 360-degree lighthouse camera.

The new camera offers lighthouse lovers around the world the chance to visit the South Haven South Pierhead Light and take in panoramic views in real-time.

Viewers can operate the 360-degree camera for a customized view in any direction.

The South Haven South Pierhead Light was first lit in 1872 and is still operational.

The original catwalk still links the tower to shore and is one of only four in the state.

The live 360-degree lighthouse camera is thanks to members of the Historical Association of South Haven.

The 360-degree lighthouse camera is available anytime online.

