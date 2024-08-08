National Blueberry Festival begins in South Haven for 61st year

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — The National Blueberry Festival is back in South Haven this weekend for its 61st year.

It runs from August 8 to August 11.

It's an annual tradition to celebrate the economic significance of blueberries in our state which Michigan produces more than 100-million pounds of each year.

The fun goes through Sunday in South Haven with u-pick, entertainment, a 5K and even a blueberry pie eating contest.

Despite the fun, the festival does more for South Haven than just celebrate blueberries.

Organizers say the goal is to promote and educate about the future of agriculture in Southwest Michigan.

During the four day festival, the city welcomes around 70,000 visitors. They spend an estimated $4 million, and the hope is that translates to more visitors throughout the year.

If you're interested in attending, click here for a list of scheduled events throughout the weekend.

