MSP: Troopers responding to barricaded gunman in Van Buren County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a man with a gun has barricaded himself inside a home in Van Buren County after shooting at a vehicle with two people standing nearby.

MSP say the gunman barricaded himself inside a house in the 15000 block of County Road 681 south of 12th Avenue in Geneva Township.

According to a tweet by MSP, the suspect shot at a vehicle in the area of two people who were in the yard.

Troopers say the suspect then retreated into the house and is now considered a barricaded gunman.

MSP E.S. Team on scene in 15000 block CR 681, Van Buren, Geneva twp. Male shot at veh in area of 2 subjects in yard. Suspect retreated in house and considered barricaded gunman. No injuries reported. Please stay away from scene until further notice. Follow me here for updates. pic.twitter.com/GcDb6LOIGu — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) September 20, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

MSP are asking people to stay away from the area as they work to bring the man into custody.

