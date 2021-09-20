Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

MSP: Troopers responding to barricaded gunman in Van Buren County

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
MSP barricaded gunman van buren township.jpg
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 15:25:02-04

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a man with a gun has barricaded himself inside a home in Van Buren County after shooting at a vehicle with two people standing nearby.

MSP say the gunman barricaded himself inside a house in the 15000 block of County Road 681 south of 12th Avenue in Geneva Township.

According to a tweet by MSP, the suspect shot at a vehicle in the area of two people who were in the yard.

Troopers say the suspect then retreated into the house and is now considered a barricaded gunman.

No injuries have been reported.

MSP are asking people to stay away from the area as they work to bring the man into custody.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News