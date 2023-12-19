MSP: Lawton man arrested for possessing child pornography

LAWTON, Mich. — Michigan State Police say troopers arrested a Lawton man for possessing and distributing or promoting child pornography.

Michigan State Police say 50-year-old Phillip McAndrew was arrested after an investigation revealed child sexually abusive material on his computer system at home.

McAndrew is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity- aggravated distributing or promoting, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

He was arraigned on December 19.

