PAW PAW, Mich. — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Joseph has accepted a position as village manager of Paw Paw, the city announced Wednesday.

As a result, the Mount Pleasant City Commission has a vacancy that it’s accepting applications for now through Dec. 2.

The appointed term would expire on May 3, 2022.

Nominating petitions to run for the open seat, which term runs from May 4, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023, are available at Mount Pleasant City Hall.

The city election will take place May 3, 2022.