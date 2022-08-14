Motorcycle rider killed, passenger critical after OWI crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead, a woman is hospitalized in critical condition and the other driver is in jail after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.

At midday Saturday, the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post said that at 9:45 p.m. Friday troopers responded to a report of a crash with injuries on 90th Avenue near 67th Street in Van Buren County's Keeler Township. The investigations revealed that Renato Florez, 44, of Covert was driving a Ford panel van westbound on 90th when the vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on with an eastbound motorcycle ridden by Darek Jamal Bullock-Mills, 27, of Niles.

Bullock-Mills was thrown from the motorcycle, as was a 24-year-old female passenger.

Bullock-Mills was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported by Med Flight to Bronson Kalamazoo Hospital where she was listed in critical condition Sunday.

Troopers said it was unknown whether Bullock-Mills or the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

Witnesses said Florez’s van was well across the center line and nearly struck another motorcycle traveling in front of Bullock-Mills. Florez, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and is being held in the Van Buren County jail on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Troopers said Florez showed signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests and open intoxicants were found in his van.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

