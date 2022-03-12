Missing dog rescued from icy water in South Haven Township

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing chihuahua was rescued from an icy pond in South Haven Township Saturday afternoon.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says they responded to reports of a dog in the water behind the Church of Latter-day Saints.

The department says responder Matt Dey entered the water while dressed in one of their cold-water rescue suits right as the dog fell through the ice.

SHAES says the dog was retrieved shortly after and brought safely back to shore.

We’re told the 12-year-old dog, named Sasha, had been missing for several days prior to the rescue.

SHAES tells us Sasha is recovering at a nearby veterinarian's office.

