Missing dog rescued from icy water in South Haven Township

Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 17:28:57-05

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing chihuahua was rescued from an icy pond in South Haven Township Saturday afternoon.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says they responded to reports of a dog in the water behind the Church of Latter-day Saints.

The department says responder Matt Dey entered the water while dressed in one of their cold-water rescue suits right as the dog fell through the ice.

SHAES says the dog was retrieved shortly after and brought safely back to shore.

We’re told the 12-year-old dog, named Sasha, had been missing for several days prior to the rescue.

SHAES tells us Sasha is recovering at a nearby veterinarian's office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
