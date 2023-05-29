Mattawan Memorial Day Car Show aims to raise money for STEM program

MATTAWAN, Mich. — The second annual Mattawan Memorial Day Car Show returned to Freightliner of Kalamazoo. The goal of the entire event was to raise money for Mattawan High School's STEM program.

"The goal for it is to help with STEM education and to really raise our next-generation engineers," said Vincent Dexter, a Mattawan junior.

When first creating the event, Dexter said he wanted to find a way to raise money to give more students opportunities. "The money will be used for helping with the rocketry club, like spreading the awareness of aerospace engineering and showing the fun side of it, not just the mathematical side. So actually using both science and mathematics in funding creative ways," he told FOX 17.

Between the 250 cars that registered for the event, raffle prizes, donations, and t-shirt sales, he is confident that they will raise enough money. The hope is that they surpass last year's earnings of $5,000.

"I think it's important to show involvement, to show solidarity in the community for the high school," said Ken Firlik from Road Rodz Car Club, one of the sponsors of the event.

Firlik added that it's important to show up for STEM, a program that many students tend to shy away from.

Vincent says the event had such a great turnout, the hope is that it continues long after he graduates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube