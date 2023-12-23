Mattawan man arrested after intentionally hitting 2 people with truck

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man has been arrested after intentionally hitting a man and woman with his truck before driving into a house.

The Van Buren County Sheriff Office's says it happened at 2:45 a.m. on County Road 665 in Waverly Township.

When deputies arrived, they found the 33-year-old suspect still outside of the home with a 28-year-old woman from Decatur seriously injured in the yard. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Deputies say a 28-year-old man from Paw Paw was also hit by the truck but had non-life threatening injuries.

Early investigation states the man arrived to the home looking for his girlfriend who was not there.

An altercation reportedly happened between the two victims and the man in the driveway before the suspect hit them.

Investigators say meth was found on the suspect, and they say he admitted to taking it before going over to the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.