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Man swept off closed South Haven pier, saved by life ring

Man swept off South Haven pier, courtesy Ryan Bale
Ryan Bale
Man swept off South Haven pier, courtesy Ryan Bale
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SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A 57-year-old man survived after he was swept off the south pier in South Haven.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says the man was out on the pier despite it being closed due to high wind and wave conditions. He was down near the lighthouse at the end of the pier.

This happened around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

They say a second person with the man who fell into Lake Michigan was able to throw him a life ring, and he was out of the water by the time rescue crews arrived.

A reminder that people who go onto the piers when they are closed are subject to a $1,000 fine.

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