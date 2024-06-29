Man stabs roommate during fight over food, employment in Van Buren County

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in jail after he tried to kill his roommate during an argument, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Friday night just after 9 p.m. in Almena Township.

Deputies were called to a home on M-43 near 29th Street for an assault.

Investigators say there was a fight between roommates over food and employment.

Both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect, a 22-year-old from Guatemala had stabbed a 21-year-old in the chest.

Deputies say the 22-year-old was taken into custody on assault with intent to murder.

The victim is currently stable but is in serious condition at a nearby hospital.