Man stabs roommate during fight over food, employment in Van Buren County

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in jail after he tried to kill his roommate during an argument, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
It happened Friday night just after 9 p.m. in Almena Township.
Deputies were called to a home on M-43 near 29th Street for an assault.
Investigators say there was a fight between roommates over food and employment.
Both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
The suspect, a 22-year-old from Guatemala had stabbed a 21-year-old in the chest.
Deputies say the 22-year-old was taken into custody on assault with intent to murder.
The victim is currently stable but is in serious condition at a nearby hospital.