Man rescued from river in South Haven after falling off balcony

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after falling from a balcony into the Black River on Saturday night.

At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a report of a man falling into the Black River at the Old Harbor Inn, 515 Williams St. Upon arriving at the scene, witnesses told SHAES workers that an adult male had fallen over a balcony railing, struck the deck below and fell into the water.

Citizens were unsuccessful in attempting a rescue.

The SHAES dive team located the man approximately 32 minutes after receiving the call and rushed him to Bronson South Haven Hospital where no condition report was available Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Haven Police Department.

