Man dies in custody after traffic stop in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says a man died in police custody following a traffic stop in Van Buren County. Deputies and detectives observed the driver making multiple traffic violations in a pickup truck Wednesday around 9:54 A.M.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 41-year-old Nathan Matthews from Bloomingdale. Detectives recognized the driver as someone they believed had a suspended driver's license.

During the traffic stop, investigators witnessed Matthews appear to ingest an unknown substance twice before approaching the vehicle. Matthews was removed from his vehicle, and after repeated questioning, denied ingesting any narcotics.

A search by deputies showed evidence consistent with methamphetamine on Matthews' shirt and on the seat of the pickup truck. Deputies transported Matthews to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Upon arrival, Matthews became unresponsive. Two doses of narcan were administered by deputies while hospital staff began providing emergency care. Despite lifesaving efforts, Matthews was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is requesting the Michigan State Police to perform an independent investigation into the circumstances of Matthews' death. When the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office for review.

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