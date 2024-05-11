Live hand grenade found partially buried in Van Buren County yard

COLUMBIA TWP. — An explosive device was found in a Van Buren County yard while the homeowner was doing yard work.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's office says they responded to the home on County Road 388 in Columbia Township Friday just after 6:30 p.m. The homeowner told deputies they'd found it partially buried in their yard. It's thought that it could have been there for several years.

Deputies say it initially appeared to be a training grenade, but further investigation from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's Bomb Squad revealed that it had been been modified and turned into a live improvised explosive device.

The grenade was taken to a safe location and subsequently destroyed by the KDPS Bomb Squad.

