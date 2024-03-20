Lifeguards could soon return to beaches in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — On Monday, the South Haven City Council requested Heather Welsh-Johnson gather information from water safety experts and draft a plan that council members could potentially use to reintroduce rescuers at North and South Beach.

Welsh-Johnson, a mother of five who lives in the area, runs South Haven Ambassador Program Education (S.H.A.P.E.), an organization that educates the area’s summer vacationers about Lake Michigan.

“It's a duty as a community, and within city council, it's their duty to be able to protect lives,” said Welsh-Johnson.

The city council’s measure passed 4-1.

“I think this is something that has been really important to the community,” said Wendi Onuki, who represents South Haven’s second ward.

Letitia Wilkins, a first ward council member, added, “We’re not creating a position. We're not spending any money. We’re just asking for information…This is just a step of moving forward.”

Third ward council member George Sleeper was not in attendance, nor was Annie Brown, the mayor.

“I did prioritize lifeguards, beach safety, including lifeguards, but [it’s] lacking due process,” said Jeff Arnold, who voted against the request and represents the city’s second ward, too. “It wasn’t posted in our minutes. I’ve gotten emails from people that are against lifeguards and they’re not here to speak their peace.”

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP), no one drowned at a South Haven beach in 2023, but four people passed away the year before. Welsh-Johnson and other advocates believe lifeguards would reduce the number permanently.

Welsh-Johnson says she intends to utilize a “nationwide network” of contacts, including GLSRP, the Arc Project and Rob Williams, the retired chief lifeguard for the Newport Beach Fire Department, to put her recommendations together. She will tentatively present them to council members on April 15.

“I will make sure that I am crossing every T and dotting every I and making sure that legally this is a very viable plan that the city can then take on for themselves,” said Welsh-Johnson.

Welsh-Johnson hopes by this summer, concerns held about the issue will wash away with the tide.

“The people that are out here in the communities, that are using all of these things every day, are the ones that are asking for this,” said Welsh-Johnson. “That is what [council members] are in place for. They are in place to facilitate the things that the community wants in a legal way.”

