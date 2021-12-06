Kalamazoo man dies in crash that caused vehicle to roll over, hit multiple trees

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is dead after a crash caused his car to overturn and hit multiple trees over the weekend.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to the single-vehicle crash about 10 p.m. Saturday on Fish Hatchery Road near M-43 in Almena Township, according to a news release Monday.

Their preliminary investigations showed the driver of the 2006 Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Hatchery Road when the driver lost control, running off the road and crashing into an embankment. The impact from the crash caused the vehicle to overturn and hit multiple trees.

Treyson Fink, 23, received fatal injuries and troopers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities say Fink wasn’t wearing a seat belt. It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Paw Paw fire crews and Pride Care EMS.

The investigation continues.