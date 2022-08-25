I-196 repaving project in Van Buren County completed

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the repaving project on I-196 in Van Buren County has been completed.

The Michigan governor’s office says the project, which spanned two weeks, improves the safety and structural integrity of the road near South Haven.

“With the completion of this project, Michiganders will have a smoother drive, saving them time and money as they run errands, go to work, or travel,” says Governor Whitmer. “Through the end of 2022, we will fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs.”

We’re told the Michigan Department of Transportation put $783,000 into repaving two exit ramps and resurfacing other ramps along the freeway with renewed pavement markings.

