Angled head-on collision with semi kills 1 in Van Buren County

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Van Buren County.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 39000 block of Red Arrow Highway in Paw Paw Township.

Two automobiles and one semi-truck were involved in the crash, according to a news release Thursday.

The individual who died, a 57-year-old Paw Paw man, was traveling westbound on Red Arrow Highway and tried to pass another westbound traveling vehicle.

Deputies say that after the passing maneuver began, a semi-truck pulled out into the eastbound lane from a private drive, leading to an angled, head-on collision.

The man was wearing his seatbelt during the crash.

Red Arrow Highway was shut down for about three hours while accident reconstructionists from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police worked the scene.

Alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor.

Deputies continue to investigate.