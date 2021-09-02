Hartford police officer to face trial for alleged assault

LANSING, Mich. — A Van Buren County police officer accused of assault will be sent to trial after a judge determined that enough evidence is present to do so, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

We’re told 31-year-old Matthew Mistretta was charged with one count of police misconduct and two counts of assault and battery back in May for allegedly assaulting a truck driver in August 2020.

"My office will continue to hold public servants accountable who fail to uphold the integrity of their oath to protect and serve,” says Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel.

State officials say bystander video shows the truck driver made no attempt to resist Mistretta.

Mistretta is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Monday, Sept. 20.

