Hartford opens applications for City Manager

HARTFORD, Mich. — The City of Hartford is looking for a new City Manager.

“The City of Hartford is seeking a qualified leader who will serve our community with leadership, grace, and professionalism,” said Richard Hall, Mayor of the City of Hartford. “We offer the next City Manager the opportunity to move our beautiful community forward.”

The selected candidate will advise the City Council on planning, policy, and budget matters happening in the city and serve as administrator for the City Commission.

“The next City Manager will inherit a well-run city with quality schools, a beautiful park, engaging community, and a city team that understands the meaning of public service,” says Linnea Rader, Interim City Manager.

Interested in applying for the City Manager position? Submit a cover letter, resume, and five professional references to citymanager@cityofhartfordmi.org.

The deadline to apply for this position is October 13, 2023.