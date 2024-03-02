Hartford names Nicol Brown new city manager

HARTFORD, Mich. — Hartford has a new city manager.

The city made the announcement on Saturday afternoon by issuing the following statement.

"The City of Hartford is excited to announce that Nicol Brown to be the new City Manager for the City of Hartford. Nicol will begin her role as City Manager on Wednesday, March 6. Nicol comes to the City from the St. Joseph Housing Commission where she worked as the Executive Director; obtaining grants to complete necessary projects, managing the commission and all employees, and managing the budget and capital improvements. Prior to working for the St. Joseph Housing Commission, Nicol worked as the Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Benton Harbor as well as both the Community Outreach Specialist and Grant Implementation Specialist for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Nicol and the City will host a meet and greet at City Hall on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 5:00-7:00pm. The public is invited to attend to meet Nicol and learn more about her."

“City Council is very excited for the residents to meet Nicol, said Mayor Richard Hall. "We believe Nicol’s knowledge and experience will be a great addition to the city.”

“Nicol’s background, experience and personality will be a great benefit to the City of Hartford," said current interim city manager Linnea Rader. "She will serve the residents well.”

