Hartford city employee arrested following 2-month cocaine investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. — A Hartford city employee has been arrested after a two-month investigation into alleged cocaine sales.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says they received numerous tips that 45-year-old Justin Ryan was selling cocaine.

We’re told deputies purchased cocaine from Ryan several times during the investigation.

A search warrant was executed this month, leading authorities to seize an undisclosed amount of cocaine as well as a handgun, according to VBCSO.

Ryan was arrested while he was at work at the Hartford Department of Public Works and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail, deputies say.

Those with knowledge of the case are encouraged to connect with VBCSO at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

