Guns and drugs seized in Waverly Township

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Detectives from the Van Buren County Narcotics Unit recovered drugs and firearms after conducting a search warrant in Waverly Township.

The search warrant came as the result of an investigation into sales and possession of Methamphetamine.

Upon execution of the warrant a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine, 3lbs of Marijuana, a Handgun, several Rifles, and Shotguns were located and seized by detectives.

Van Buren County Sheriffs Office

The handgun alongside several long guns had been altered and the serial numbers were removed. Additionally, all the firearms located were loaded or had ammunition readily available authorities report.

One Randy Christus Forrest was arrested on charges of Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Drug House, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Altered Serial number on a Firearm, and several outstanding warrants. A woman, 33, was arrested on the same charges as Forrest.

On a later date, several other charges will be sought. Assisting the Narcotics Unit was the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Response Division and several members of the SWAT team.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube