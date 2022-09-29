Watch Now
Freeway shut down, pedestrian killed along I-94 near Paw Paw

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 6:45 AM, Sep 29, 2022
PAW PAW, Mich. — Westbound I-94 is shut down just after exit 66 after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

It happened near mile marker 60.6 near Paw Paw just after 6 a.m. Thursday, according to MSP's twitter page.

Everyone is asked to find a different route as Michigan State Troopers investigate.

Details will be added to this article as they become available.

