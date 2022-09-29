Freeway shut down, pedestrian killed along I-94 near Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. — Westbound I-94 is shut down just after exit 66 after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

It happened near mile marker 60.6 near Paw Paw just after 6 a.m. Thursday, according to MSP's twitter page.

Paw Paw troopers are investigating a car v. pedestrian fatal crash w/b I-94 at 60.6 MM, Paw Paw Twp, Van Buren County. Freeway shut down & ramping traffic off @ exit 66. Use alternate route if possible. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/HE6evfxdOh — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 29, 2022

Everyone is asked to find a different route as Michigan State Troopers investigate.

Details will be added to this article as they become available.