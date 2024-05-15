Fiery crash claims life despite efforts of passerby, Van Buren County first responders

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man died late Monday night despite efforts of a passerby and first responders.

Dispatchers say a woman called 911 around 9:45, saying she saw a vehicle drive through the ‘T’ where County Roads 342 and 687 meet before crashing into a tree.

– A reconstruction would later find the eastbound Volkswagon Jetta hit the road’s end at about 70mph, launching it approximately 35 feet before hitting the tree head-on another 100 feet away.

The doors were locked when she ran over to help—all the airbags had deployed, and the sedan was already smoking.

Van Buren County Deputies tried to get the man out, but couldn’t, being pushed back as fire quickly spread throughout the car.

Sister Lakes and Keeler Township Fire Departments put the flames out, allowing responders to remove the 37-year-old’s body, finding he may not have been wearing a seatbelt.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is going to try recovering the Jetta’s “black box”—the Event Data Recorder—to find out more about how the crash happened.

They have not released the man’s name, only that he is from the Sister Lakes area.