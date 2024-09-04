Eight hospitalized; 4 critical after driver 'nodded off' in Almena Township

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers of 2 vehicles and 6 passengers are in the hospital after a crash on M-43 near Fish Hatchery Rd in Almena Township.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old driver of a northbound Ford Econoline van crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound GMC Yukon.

The 37-year-old driver of the Yukon was able to swerve at the last moment, avoiding the force of a head-on crash, but the collision sent the Econoline rolling.

A woman was ejected from the van and several passengers were trapped inside until responders were able to pull them out.

Before responders got there, passersby including two military personnel, two doctors, and other Good Samaritans began helping give emergency medical triage to those hurt in the crash.

The Econoline driver and front passenger were interviewed at the scene, giving Deputies what they believed to have been the cause: "[The driver] may have 'nodded off' due to extreme fatigue".

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be involved and M-43 was shut down for 3 hours while crews worked to carefully pull everyone out and get them to the hospital.