Early morning camper fire leads to arrest of 2

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating the source of an early Saturday morning fire in a travel trailer/camper in Van Buren County.

The Paw Paw Fire Department and the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to the 39000 block of Whiskey Run Road just before 6 a.m. in Almena Township.

Deputies say upon arrival, they found the camper was being lived in on the property and was parked behind a pole barn.

The property owner reportedly called 911 to report the fire.

Investigators say the two occupants left the scene and were found by deputies several miles away driving.

They were interviewed and turned over to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for unrelated charges.

The fire is under investigation.