Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man died when two vehicles collided on M-51 Sunday evening.

At 7:35 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M-51 near County Road 215 in Hamilton Township. A 31-year-old man from Decatur who was driving a Ford car died at the scene while a 47-year-old man from Eau Claire who was driving a GMC Yukon sustained minor injuries and was transported to Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph where no condition report was available Monday.

Troopers said the cause remains inconclusive and that the drivers' seat belt use is unknown, but that alcohol and/or drugs may be factors in the accident.

MSP was assisted at the scene by Van Buren EMS, the Decatur-Hamilton Fire Department, the Decatur Police Department and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Anybody with any information should contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at (269) 657-5551.

