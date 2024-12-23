Donation will protect K9 named for fallen firefighter

PAW PAW, Mich. — A nonprofit is making sure a Van Buren County Sheriff's K9 named for a fallen firefighter will be protected while on duty.

Through a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., K9 Quillen will get a bullet and stab protective vest.

"Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,878 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations."

—Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Body armor is custom fitted, made in the US, and will have “In memory of Mijo & Maya” embroidered on it.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube