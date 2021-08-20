Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

DEVELOPING: Shooting reported on south pier in South Haven

items.[0].image.alt
Historical Association of South Haven 360° Live Lighthouse Cam
South Haven pier shooting.png
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 15:21:54-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A shooting situation has been reported on the south pier in South Haven, a source told FOX 17.

Michigan State Police says there were injuries but did not confirm any deaths related to the incident.

The threat to the public has been "neutralized," according to MSP.

South Haven Police Department is leading the investigation and had not requested MSP resources as of 3:15 p.m.

Details are extremely limited, but we have crews working to bring you more information.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as new details come in.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time