DEVELOPING: Shooting reported on south pier in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A shooting situation has been reported on the south pier in South Haven, a source told FOX 17.

Michigan State Police says there were injuries but did not confirm any deaths related to the incident.

The threat to the public has been "neutralized," according to MSP.

South Haven Police Department is leading the investigation and had not requested MSP resources as of 3:15 p.m.

Details are extremely limited, but we have crews working to bring you more information.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as new details come in.