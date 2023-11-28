Deputies: Van Buren Co. man fires gun to receive medical help after 911 call fails

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man could be charged for allegedly firing his gun in lieu of calling 911.

Deputies responded to reports of yelling and shots fired early Tuesday morning along Gravel Lake Drive in Porter Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

The 52-year-old man reportedly told authorities he suffers from severe pain in his leg and foot. He tried to call dispatchers for medical assistance but he couldn’t reach them due to poor reception.

We’re told he started firing off a gun knowing his neighbors would call for help. He was later hospitalized.

VBCSO says authorities confiscated numerous guns from the man’s home. He faces a possible charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

