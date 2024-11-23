Deputies: Missing Geneva Township teen may be in South Bend area

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Geneva Township.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says 17-year-old Jocelynn Munro was last seen at home on the night of Nov. 19 at roughly 9 p.m.

We’re told Jocelynn has not communicated with friends or family since then.

Deputies say Jocelynn may have left willingly but loved ones are concerned for her safety due to the lack of contact from her. Family members have reason to believe she may be in the South Bend area of Indiana.

VBCSO describes Jocelynn as a 5’3” tall white female with dark-brown hair and weighing about 150 pounds.

Those with knowledge of Joceylnn’s whereabouts are urged to connect with the sheriff’s office at 269-657-2006, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

