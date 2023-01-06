Deputies: Mini horse found dead in Hamilton Twp. with gunshot wound

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot and killed in Hamilton Township this week.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says they arrived on 55th Street north of Territorial Road to follow up on reports of a horse that had been found dead with a gunshot wound in its neck.

A witness reports hearing two gunshots on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at around 7:30 p.m. The horse was found dead the morning after, deputies say.

We’re told someone likely shot the horse from the road and took off thereafter.

Those with knowledge of the incident are asked to connect with VBCSO by calling 269-657-2006. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100.

