Deputies: Kzoo man on parole tried to deliver meth to Lawrence dollar store

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Two people were arrested during a meth trafficking investigation in Lawrence Thursday afternoon.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says they were informed a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man on parole intended to bring 5 oz of meth to a local dollar store.

We’re told deputies watched the store’s surveillance feed for two days when the man and a 33-year-old woman arrived.

Authorities say they confronted them both and they claimed to not be involved. A K9 then signaled narcotics were present.

The woman reportedly told investigators the man handed her a bag of meth and instructed her to “crotch it” before detectives arrived. The bag was collected for evidence.

VBCSO says the woman was arrested for traffic-related misdemeanors. The man was reportedly on parole for meth trafficking.

