Deputies: Attempted traffic stop turns into police chase, meth discovery in Van Buren County

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An attempt to pull a woman over for a traffic violation turned into a police chase and drug investigation in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says it started around 4:20 p.m. on March 8 in Columbia Township when a deputy tried to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee for a traffic violation.

Deputies say the driver failed to pull over and a vehicle pursuit began.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver ended up stopping a short time later on Baseline Road.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman from the South Haven area, was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies searched the Jeep, they found 20 grams of methamphetamine, two small scales and additional drug paraphernalia.