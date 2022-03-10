Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Deputies: Attempted traffic stop turns into police chase, meth discovery in Van Buren County

Van Buren Sheriff's Office cruiser
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Van Buren Sheriff's Office cruiser
Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 11:17:08-05

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An attempt to pull a woman over for a traffic violation turned into a police chase and drug investigation in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says it started around 4:20 p.m. on March 8 in Columbia Township when a deputy tried to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee for a traffic violation.

Deputies say the driver failed to pull over and a vehicle pursuit began.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver ended up stopping a short time later on Baseline Road.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman from the South Haven area, was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies searched the Jeep, they found 20 grams of methamphetamine, two small scales and additional drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot