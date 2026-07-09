Deputies: 2 people dead after Van Buren County crash

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says two people have died as a result to a crash in Waverly Township on Friday, July 3. Officials say an 18-year-old woman from White Pigeon succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Deputies responded to the crash around 11:30 A.M. on M-43 near 46th Street.

Investigators say an SUV traveling westbound on M-43 crossed into oncoming traffic, striking an eastbound SUV head-on. The 37-year-old woman driving the westbound SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe heavy rain and low visibility influenced the crash. The three others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, and officials say the 18-year-old woman in the eastbound vehicle succumbed to her injuries.

An 18-year-old Kalamazoo man and a 27-year-old Lawrence woman had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to please slow down and use extra caution during periods of heavy rain.

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