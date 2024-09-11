Communication concerns addressed after South Haven school locked down

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — 'Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of the students' says the Superintendent's office at South Haven Public Schools of an incident at Baseline Middle School that led to a lock down and the dismissal of a substitute Tuesday.

The statement given to FOX 17 confirmed some details we'd been investigating through the morning;

Toward the end of 1st hour, a student complaint was made and reported to administration at Baseline Middle School regarding a substitute teacher serving in a classroom. They stated that the individual was discussing political topics with students which made them uncomfortable. Immediately, administration began interviewing students and investigating the complaint. Once this was completed, administration arranged a discussion with the substitute who then exited the building at the end of 3rd hour. Immediately, the substitute was dismissed

from their assignment and was blocked by the district for future subbing opportunities.



Before noon, the South Haven School Resource Officer was contacted by the Allegan County Sheriff after they were notified of concern from a family member of the substitute teacher. That concern stemmed from statements made toward the individual and their family. Within that report, the family member stated the individual had just been dismissed from their substitute position at South Haven Public Schools, which led to the decision to initiate a secured perimeter out of an abundance of caution, until the individual was located by Allegan County law enforcement.



—South Haven Public Schools

No reports of threatening statements were made to school officials. The school, its resource officer, and other agencies are continuing their investigation into the incident.

The person was found heading away from the district and taken into custody by Allegan County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) on Tuesday, related to investigation of a separate incident, says ACSO.

The substitute has been blocked from any future positions in the district and is no longer allowed on school property, says South Haven Public Schools.

Parents have reached out to FOX 17 expressing their disappointment in the amount of information they were given during the incident and their intention to bring the matter up at the Board of Education meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

"When the district is made aware of potential school safety issues, our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of the students in accordance with our school safety plans and procedures," the district explained in their statement. "The second priority is to communicate that an incident has occurred with our school families. As these communications often take place when the investigation is still ongoing, they can be brief with little detail."

The district went on to promise more details to be released as information is confirmed by law enforcement.

You can read the full statement from the district here:

Statement Re_ Substitute Teacher by news on Scribd